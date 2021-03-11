Hrithik Roshan Reveals About Maha Shivaratri Tradition That Changed This Year

Today being the auspicious Maha Shivaratri festival, most of the film stars took to their social media pages and extended their wishes to all the fans. Off late, even B-Town's Greek God Hrithik Roshan also dropped a special post and revealed about a family tradition of Maha Shivaratri that is followed every year by his family. He also penned a long note on his Instagram and dropped the throwback pics of his grandfather J Om Prakash ji…









In this post, Hrithik Roshan shared a couple of family pics that showcased his grandfather Om Prakash ji. He also jotted down a long note about the Maha Shivaratri tradition… "🙏🏻 जयशिवशंकर! महाशिवरात्रिकीहार्दिकशुभकामनाएं 🙏🏻

#ThrowbackThursday as I reminisce a conversation with my Nana who I used to call Deda with love.

Why do we celebrate MahaShivratri?.. a young me asked my Deda, J.Om.Prakashji.. wondering why each year we would follow a family tradition to visit the beautiful Shiv temple, Deda built decades ago.

Explaining the very human significance of the occasion, he explained that our family comes together to celebrate the divine union of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parwati Ma. The day is dedicated to CO-EXISTING, with a puja and community meal. All through, self reflecting with a resolute to creating a better world for ourselves and others, each day, every day.

This year, the essence of MahaShivratri hits me particularly stronger. First time ever, the doors of our temple remain shut as measure of social distancing. If anything, the responsibility of preservation of life, health and safety takes centre stage.

Putting a strong prayer out in the universe asking for inner strength to heal, help and empower. Om NamahShivaya 💥".

Through this post, he also doled out how the ritual which is followed every year is changed in 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking about Hrithik Roshan's work front, he will be next seen in 'Fighter' movie which as DeepikaPadukone as the lead actress. Along with it, even the Krish 4 movie is on the cards.