‘Hum Aapke Hai Koun’ Movie Clocks 26 Years: Madhuri Dixit Reminisces This Movie With A ‘Then & Now’ Collage

Who can forget the blockbuster movie 'Hum Aapke Hai Koun'??? This movie was a trendsetter in the 90s and made us turn to into the fans of best on-screen Jodi Madhuri and Salman Khan… Well, as this movie clocked 26 years today, on this special occasion, Madhuri Dixit reminisced her bond with Salman Khan and dropped a beautiful 'Then & Now' collage on her Instagram page…

The first pic is from the movie being a reel click… Both Madhuri and Salman looking into each other's eyes with much love. While the second one is the real one and they both re-created the same pose once again…



Madhuri also dropped a heartfelt note on this special occasion and reminisced this blockbuster movie… "Then & now! Can't believe it's been #26YearsOfHAHK. Remembering the fun memories & hard work of the incredible team who left no stone unturned to perfect every single scene 🎥 Thanks to everyone for watching & enjoying the film even today. बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद और ढेर सारा प्यार 🙏💝"

Hum Aapke Hai Kaun movie was released on 5th August 1994… Being Sooraj Barjatya directorial, it was a complete family entertainer. Salman and Madhuri essayed the roles of Prem and Nisha and made the movie reach the audience with their best on-screen chemistry. This movie makes us know the importance of family relations and how our dear Nisha and Prem sacrifice their love for their dear ones. But at the end, both of them re-unite and make us shut the screens with a winsome smile…