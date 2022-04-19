Huma Qureshi Announces Her Next Movie 'Tarla' And Is All Ready To Turn Into A Chef

As biopics are in trend, most of the actors and directors are picking such subjects! Biopics not only raise expectations on the movie but also make us witness our favourite actors stepping into the shoes of prominent personalities. Be it Akshay Kumar or Amitabh Bachchan, many actors are now doing biopics and now glam doll Huma Qureshi also joined the list as she is all set to step into the shoes of popular chef Tarla Dalal to showcase the main glimpses of her life!

The makers and Huma shared the first look and the announcement poster on their Instagram pages treating the netizens… Take a look!

Huma looked awesome as Tarla Dalal draping rolling pin in her saree. She sported in a colourful saree and looked similar to Tarla with bob haircut and eyeglasses. She also wrote, "#Tarla ke tadke se aata hai mann mein ek hi sawaal Kab milega mauka to experience unke swaad ka kamaal Miliye Tarla Dalal se aur jaaniye unki masaledaar kahaani Filming now! @mrfilmistaani @pglens @ronnie.screwvala @ashwinyiyertiwari @niteshtiwari22 @gautsmack @pashanjal @hasanainhooda @varun.shetty.1840 @rsvpmovies @earthskynotes #blessed #newbeginnings #love #food #film #life".

Director Piyush also shared the same poster on his Instagram page and is all happy to direct this movie. He jotted down, "Couldn't have imagined better people to tell this story with. Thank you @niteshtiwari22 and @ashwinyiyertiwari and @ronnie.screwvala sir for trusting me with this. @iamhumaq and @mrfilmistaani for being Tarla and Nalin. @gautsmack for writing this with me. @varun.shetty.1840 for being so patient through the process. Team RSVP @pashanjal and @hasanainhooda for backing this with so much love. Congratulations to the entire team. @earthskynotes @rsvpmovies".

Tarla movie is being directed by Piyush Gupta and it is being bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari under the RSVP Movies and Earth Sky Movies banners.