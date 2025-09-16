Huma Qureshi gets engaged to acting coach Rachit Singh!

Bollywood actress Huma Qureshi, who won hearts with films like Gangs of Wasseypur and was also seen opposite Rajinikanth in Kaala, is making headlines for her personal life. According to reports, the actress has gotten engaged to her long-time rumored boyfriend, acting coach Rachit Singh.

Sources reveal that Rachit proposed to Huma during an intimate ceremony in the United States, and she happily said yes. The couple, who has been dating for over a year, has often been spotted together at industry events. Notably, they appeared in matching outfits at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal’s wedding, further fueling speculation about their relationship.

Engagement rumors gained traction after singer Akasa Singh shared a cryptic congratulatory post on social media, sparking excitement among fans. While neither Huma nor Rachit has officially confirmed the news, insiders suggest the couple is thrilled to begin this new phase of their lives.

Rachit Singh is a reputed acting coach who has worked with some of Bollywood’s biggest stars, including Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Varun Dhawan, Vicky Kaushal, Anushka Sharma, and Saif Ali Khan. He recently made his acting debut in the web series Karmma Calling, starring alongside Raveena Tandon and Varun Sood.

Meanwhile, Huma continues to stay busy with her career. She will soon be seen in Jolly LLB 3 and Pooja Meri Jaan. Her recent film Bayaan premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival 2025, earning critical acclaim.