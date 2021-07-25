I loved working with M S Dhoni, says Bollywood dance choreographer Vivek Dadhich

Bollywood Choreographer Vivek Dadhich has carved a niche for himself in the industry within a short span of time. He has not only choreographed songs but has also trained many prominent celebrities in India. On being asked about his journey in the industry, Vivek says, "I had a complete academic background. The transition from academics to a creative dancing field wasn't a cakewalk.

I have had my shares of ups and downs. One thing that has always remained constant in the journey is my love and obsession for dance. My fondness for dance allowed me to grab many opportunities to work with prominent personalities of the nation."



While reminiscing the time he choreographed M.S.Dhoni, Vivek says, "It was a huge opportunity to work with the cricket legend himself. It's an honour to have gotten a chance to train him for an advertisement shoot.

Dhoni sir has garnered so much appreciation and love from his fans globally that a biopic has been made honouring him. The fact that he is a true gem in the cricket fraternity makes him even more special to work with. He has been a stalwart of the game for over a decade now. He is very down to earth and a simple person. He made me feel very comfortable on the first day and was very electrified to learn his routine. He was very quick with learning his steps. I was amazed to see such a flow and ease in a great personality like him and I loved the overall experience of working with him."

Lastly, while expressing his desire to get back to work soon, Vivek says, "I would like to work on big projects now as things have been getting back to a bit of normalcy. I am very excited and I am looking forward to it."