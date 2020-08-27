If NCB Targets Bollywood, A List Actor Will Go To Jail: Kangana Ranaut

Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut has made startling revelations about the drug menace that is prevailing in Bollywood and elsewhere.

She has stated that she herself was a victim of drugs during her younger days and has articulated how she was exploited by her mentor. The story of how her mentor became her tormentor during her younger days has taken the Bollywood by storm

While the whole country is inquisitive about Rhea Chakraborty's role in usage and dealing with drugs, Kangana has further added to the woes of the Bollywood fraternity by stating that if the narcotics Control bureau targetsbl Bollywood, many A Listers would go behind the bars and if blood tests are conducted we will see many shocking revealations.

The Queen actress hoped that the prime minister's office (PMO) would take a note of this and cleanse the gutter called Bollywood under Swachch Bharat Mission! The actor has said that she was a victim of drugs when she was a minor as her mentor used to spike her drinks with sedatives to prevent her from going to police!. "I was still a minor and my mentor turned tormentor used to spike my drinks and sedate me to prevent me from going to the cops. When I became successful and got entry into the most famous film parties I was exposed to the most shocking and sinister world of drugs and Mafia," thus posted Kangana.

It remains to be seen what kind of repercussions would her statement have on the Bollywood industry now.

The drug angle in Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput emerged after the CBI got access to Rhea Chakraborty's WhatsApp messages which throw light on the actress's link to the drug world and also proves that she was administering drugs to Sushant.