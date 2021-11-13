Illegal Season 2- Voot Select's highly successful legal web-series is back!

A riveting legal drama with a sublime storyline, power packed performances and a thrilling climax, Illegal season 1 was loved by the audience and received stellar reviews from critics who termed it as a 'must watch' 'binge-watch saga' for all entertainment buffs. Season 1 took the audience on an enthralling journey of two high profile cases. What followed was a- first-of-its-kind intense, racy legal face off, making Illegal Season 1 one of India's most successful legal web-series.

Essayed by Neha Sharma, India's favorite criminal lawyer Niharika Singh now returns to unravel new cases in Illegal Season 2 alongside her ongoing battle with her former boss and mentor, Janardhan Jaitley, played by Piyush Mishra. The new season, directed by Ashwini Chaudhary and produced by Juggernaut productions, sees the continuation of the intense battle between the former mentor-mentee while, dealing with complex cases that question the legal & justice system. Featuring a powerhouse of talent with Neha Sharma, Piyush Mishra, Akshay Oberoi, Satyadeep Misra, Parul Gulati, Achint Kaur and Tanuj Virwani, Illegal Season 2 will be streamed on Voot Select by November end.

Speaking on the teaser launch of Illegal Season 2, Neha Sharma said, "I've always felt proud to essay Niharika Singh's journey on screen as she is the perfect definition of the new age woman who isn't afraid to stand up against injustice. The new season of Illegal on Voot Select will see my character continue her relentless pursuit of standing up against wrongdoings as she juggles between personal and professional conflicts while battling her former mentor. The sheer complexity of the cases that will unfold and the dynamic continuation of the mentor-mentee battle will make Illegal Season 2 a must-watch."





Commenting on the return of Illegal for a new season, Piyush Mishra said, "The first season of Illegal was widely appreciated by the audience for its gripping storyline and intense performances that sent out a strong message of fighting against injustice. We are excited to return for a new season as the showdown between mine and Neha's character scales new heights this time around while continuing to play the game of law, power and justice. The twists and turns of Illegal season 2 will send viewers on an adrenaline rush and leave them flabbergasted as the story unveils its dramatic turn of events."







Ferzad Palia, Head, SVOD (Voot Select, Voot Kids) and International Business at Viacom18, said, "We at Voot Select, have been successfully catering to the evolving digital entertainment needs of our diverse set of subscribers. With our content offerings, we have unleashed the potential of content and created innovative and immersive experiences for our subscribers. It is with this focus and a content-first approach, that Voot Select has stood true to its vision of being 'Made for Stories'. The first season of Illegal successfully gained a prominent position in the heart of our viewers and we are hopeful that the second season will further enhance our position as the most sought-after entertainment destination for differentiated and compelling content."

Commenting on the launch of second season of Illegal, Manjit Sachdev- Head - Originals, Voot and Voot Select, said, "At Voot Select, it has been our constant endeavour to provide our subscribers with content that is relevant and appealing. With our recent originals, we have strengthened ourselves to become a platform of choice for quality entertainment as we strive to bring the best of content for our viewers. Season 1 of Illegal was well received by the audience, thus leading way for the launch of its second season. We are hopeful that the exciting genre of a legal drama will once again work wonders with our audience. With this thrill and excitement of the new season, we are looking forward to deliver top-notch entertainment and create more such stories that are compelling and meaningful."

Catch all the drama of the most anticipated series this year













