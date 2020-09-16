IPL 2020: Preity Zinta Enjoys Her 6th Day Of Quarantine Period

Just a few days are left for IPL 2020 to begin… With the rapid spread of Covid-19 pandemic, the BCCI officials have decided to shift the 13th season of IPL to Dubai. Thus all the players and franchise owners flew to the desert country and also completed their 14-day quarantine period. Even the Covid-19 tests are also conducted more than a couple of times for each and every player and after getting a negative report, they were allowed to go with their practising sessions. Bollywood diva Preity Zinta also flew to Dubai as she is the co-owner of Kings XI Punjab team.

As she always stays active on social media, even in her quarantine period, she is staying close to her fans and reporting her updates daily on her Instagram page. Off late, Preity has shared the 6th-day experience of her quarantine… Have a look!

In this video, she shared her experiences of lockdown… She happily shared that she just had a Covid-19 test and was resulted negative. She will come out of quarantine on the 7th day and thus she is happy to come out!!! She even feels nervous about the Covid-19 pandemic. She also thanked her fans for supporting her and she also doled out that, she was all excited to share the updates on social media.

Preity also wrote, "Day 6 of Quarantine feels brighter cuz it's time to get out tomorrow ( provided I test negative for my fourth covid test) so I can shoot the Sponsor commercial with the team 🤩I think I've had enough me time for some time now 😍 #Day6 #Quarantinelife #Ipl2020 #Dubai #Ting".

In this 5th day quarantine period, Preity shared her experiences… She said, she is working out, reading books and also doing other activities to stay busy. She also hoped all the people who are not well due to Covid-19 pandemic will get recovered soon. She wrote, "#Day5 of Quarantine feels tough. To all of you out there that are sick, alone or isolated I just wanna say - I feel you ❤️ This too shall pass. Take care n stay positive, stay strong. Love you all 😍 Let's spread love not the virus. Let's be positive not negative in life. #Ting #quarantinelife #PzIpldiaries.



This the video of Day 5 of Preity quarantine period… She showed us taking the test for Covid-19.



It is the video of Day 3 of quarantine period… Preity felt restless and trapped in a room.



Day 2 of quarantine period… Preity is all positive and hoped she gets a negative result for Coronavirus.



Here is the Day 1 video of quarantine period… She started her Dubai journey positive and started her quarantine with a positive note.



Hope IPL 2020 entertains all the cricket fans to the core as it has been a while watching our dear cricketers playing on the ground. This season will begin on 19th September and come to an end on 10th November 2020.