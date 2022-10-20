Jai Shree Ram Anthem From Akshay Kumar’s ‘Ram Setu’ Is Out

Bollywood's ace actor Akshay Kumar is all set to treat all his fans and the audience with his upcoming movie Ram Setu movie. As it deals with the existence of ancient bridge Ram Setu, there are many expectations on it. As the release date is nearing, the makers unveiled the title anthem "Jai Shree Ram…" from the movie and treated all the netizens…

Akshay Kumar, Jacqueline Fernandez and Satya Dev also shared the anthem on their Instagram page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the song, he also wrote, "Aap sabke liye humara ye #DiwaliSpecial #JaiShreeRam Anthem Out Now. #RamSetu. 25th October. Only in Theatres. @jacquelinef143 @nushrrattbharuccha @actorsatyadev #AbhishekSharma @ivikramix @primevideoin #CapeOfGoodFilms @lyca_productions @abundantiaent #DrChandraprakashDwivedi @shikhaarif.sharma @Vbfilmwala #MahaveerJain #AashishSingh @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @vikrammontroseofficial @shekharastitwa @azeemdayani @ericpillai @ritwickm_".

The song is all awesome at it showcased how Akshay Kumar and his team which includes Satya Dev and Jacqueline fight for proving the existence of Ram Setu. Akshay also invents a new suit to dive into the water and finds the Ram Setu under the water. Nasser's character seems to be impressive as he is seen hiding some big news from Akshay and his team.

The trailer starts off by showcasing how the government approaches Supreme Court to demolish Ram Setu but then Nasser enters the scene and asks the archaeology department head Akshay Kumar to prove the existence of the ancient bridge Ram Setu. Here begins Akshay's mission which is filled with many challenges and action adventures. Many try to attack his team and then he realises that they were sent to be killed in this mission. Finally, it is shown that Akshay is seen walking on the bridge holding the limestone. Even Nushrat, Jacqueline and Satya Dev's glimpses were impressive! Akshay shared the trailer in Telugu and Tamil languages too!

Going with the earlier released teaser, it showcased how Akshay Kumar and his teammates Satya Dev and Jacqueline Fernandez are on a mission to save Ram Setu and that too with the time limit of 3 days.

On the occasion of Diwali last year, Akshay made a special announcement regarding his upcoming movie. This film is helmed by Abhishek Sharma and bankrolled by Aruna Bhatia, Vikram Malhotra and Akshay Kumar under Cape Of Good Films and Abundant Media banners. Well, the shooting was also kick-started on the Diwali festival and the movie will hit the big screens on the same festival day!

Ram Setu will hit the screens on 25th October, 2022 on the occasion of the Diwali festival and showcase us the unknown facts of the Ram Setu!