Janhvi Kapoor Announces TheWrap Up Of The ‘Good Luck Jerry’ Movie Shooting

Bollywood's young actress Janhvi Kapoor is bagging prestigious projects at the starting stage of her career itself. Coming from a silver spoon background, she didn't rely on her father's recommendations, it is all her hard work that is paying off now. Presently, she is working with 'Dostana 2' and 'Good Luck Jerry' movie. Off late, Janhvi Kapoor who always stays active on social media announced that the shooting of 'Good Luck Jerry' is wrapped up. She took to her Instagram and shared a beautiful pic with her director and producer jotting down a heartfelt note…

This post shows off the happiest moments of the shooting times. The first one shows Janhvi Kapoor happily flying the colourful balloons. In the next one, she posed along with her director and producer. Coming to the third one, Janhvi Kapoor is seen with a saddened face with a background of a heritage building. Then comes a few clicks with the entire crew and cast of Good Luck Jerry movie. Janhvi also dropped a heartfelt note on this special occasion…"I can't believe it's a film wrap. So many things have happened, changed, evolved, been learnt and unlearnt during the course of and because of this shoot. But through all of it I used to be so excited to come to set and see all these faces and trouble them and laugh with them and work tirelessly and unitedly to create something that was exciting all of us. I'll miss all of you - is a massive understatement. And thank you for everything ❤️".

Good Luck Jerry movie is Anand L Rai's directorial and is being bankrolled by himself and Subaskaran Allirajah underLyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productions banners. This flick also has Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.

Speaking about other projects of Janhvi Kapoor, she will be next seen in 'Dostana 2' movie which has Kartik Aaryan as the lead actor. This flick is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel of the 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles.