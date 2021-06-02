Janhvi Kapoor Recalls Her Mother Sridevi And Says She Told That ‘Never Depend On Anyone'

It is all known that Bollywood's young actress Janhvi Kapoor is all busy with her movies as she is in the best phase of her career. Being an avid social media user, she also treats her fans with her trendy fashion tale and also drops throwback pics and present clicks. Off late, she had an interview with a leading magazine and recalled her mother Sridevi.



She doled out, "Just powerful women around me. From my peers, Alia (Bhatt), Sara (Ali Khan) to Beyoncé to even my sister, it is inspiring to see women who embrace themselves and don't depend on anyone for anything. It's exactly what my mother also told me. 'Never depend on anyone, and make your own identity'."



She also added, "Because of what was happening in my personal life, I was very disconnected from what was happening around me. In hindsight, I would have been more engaged. I would have tried to create more of an impression. I was getting a certain amount of attention, but my mind was somewhere else altogether".



Speaking about other projects of Janhvi Kapoor, she was last seen in the Roohi Afzana movie. This flick is directed by Hardik Mehta and is produced by Dinesh Vijan and Mirghdeep Singh Lamba under Maddock Films banner. It has Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma in other important roles. This movie belongs to the horror-comedy genre which is a story of a ghost who abducts brides on their honeymoons.



Janhvi Kapoor will also act in the 'Dostana 2' movie which is being directed by Collin S Cunha and is bankrolled by Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under the Dharma Productions banner. 'Dostana 2' is the sequel of the 2008 blockbuster movie 'Dostana' which had Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham and Abhishek Bachchan in the lead roles. Along with it, she also has Good Luck Jerry in her kitty. This movie is Anand L Rai's directorial and is being bankrolled by himself and Subaskaran Allirajah under Lyca Productions and Colour Yellow Productions banners. This flick also has Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in other prominent roles.