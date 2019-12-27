'Jawaani Janeman' Teaser Is Out…

Saif Ali Khan is back with a bang… His next movie 'Jawaani Janeman' is directed by Nitin Kakkar. Touted to be an entertainer, Saif plays the role of a 40-year-old father. Debutant Alia F will be seen as his daughter and another ace actress Tabu is also roped in to play a pivotal role in the movie.

The first teaser of this movie is dropped on the internet today and it also has a remix of his 90s song "Ole Ole…". This actor took us back to olden days with his wonderful performance. This teaser is all about Saif's playboy character and the remix song.

Have a look at the teaser here…

Jawaani Janeman is produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani under Pooja Films, Black Night Films and Northern Light Films banners.



This movie is going to hit the theatres on 31st January 2020.



