‘Jawan’ beats ‘Gadar 2’; becomes highest grossing Hindi film
The recently released Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara-starrer ‘Jawan’ is racing ahead on the box-office with an unstoppable force. The film, which stars SRK in dual roles of father and son, has knocked off the Sunny Deol-starrer ‘Gadar 2’ as the highest grossing Hindi film.
Earlier, ‘Gadar 2’ edged out another SRK-starrer ‘Pathaan’, which released earlier this year, as it bagged the title for the highest grossing Hindi film ever.
However, the film which rides high on patriotism couldn’t manage to clutch it beyond 24 hours as ‘Jawan’ has now earned Rs 525.5 crore in the Hindi circuit, as per senior film trade analyst Taran Adarsh. As of now ‘Gadar 2’ stands at Rs 524.75 crore. With this, 2 of the top 3 Hindi grossers belong to SRK, who is known as King Khan of Bollywood.