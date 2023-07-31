Live
‘Jawan’ first single is an energetic number
Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and director Atlee teamed up for a mega-action movie “Jawan.” The film is set to release worldwide on September 7, 2023, and will feature ‘Lady Superstar’ Nayanthara as the female lead.
Excitement for the film has been building since its announcement, and the team released the first song from the movie, titled “Zinda Banda” (“Dhumme Dhulipelaa” in Telugu).
The track is an energetic foot-tapping number with thumping dance moves by SRK, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, and others. The song was composed and sung by Anirudh Ravichander, whose vocals and Badshah’s moves are the assets of this number.
“Jawan” is scheduled to release in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, making it a trilingual film. In addition to Nayanthara and Shah Rukh Khan, the movie features Vijay Sethupathi as the villain, while Yogi Babu, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo), and others in key roles. Gauri Khan produced the movie under the Red Chillies Entertainment banner.