'Jee Rahe The Hum' Song From Salman Khan And Pooja Hegde's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' Will Be Out Tomorrow

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actor Salman Khan is all set to treat the movie buffs and his fans with the Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan movie for this EID festival. As the release date is nearing, the makers started off their digital promotions and are all set to launch the romantic number "Jee Rahe The Hum…" tomorrow. Off late, they unveiled the promo and made us witness a glimpse of beautiful chemistry between the lead pair…



Along with sharing the promo, Salman Khan also wrote, "Fall in Love with 'Falling in Love'... #JeeRaheTheHum out tomorrow". The promo is all beautiful and showcased Salman Khan and Pooja Hegde dancing together in beautiful attires.

Going with the earlier released teaser, it starts off with Salman Khan riding a bike in the desert and soon his action sequence in the metro is witnessed. When Pooja asks his name, he says that people call him bhaijaan. His first dialogue, "Sahi Ka hogii sahi, galat ka hogi galat" also introduces his character. Even he looked amazing in the short bob haircut. Thereafter Venkatesh marks his entry in the traditional South Indian attire while Jagapathi Babu looked stylish. In the end, Salman Khan also owned a stylish appeal but as he is beaten by the goons, he gives them a befitting reply by doling out, "When brain, body and heart signal me to stop, I say bring it on". The teaser is a complete action-packed one and raised the expectations on the movie.

Character Introduction:

• Salman Khan as Bhaijaan

• Venkatesh

• Pooja Hegde

• Jagapathi Babu

• Jassie Gill

• Raghav Juyal

• Siddharth Nigam

• Bhumika Chawla

• Bhagyashree

• Aasif Sheikh

• Shehnaaz Gill

• Abhimanyu Singh

• Vijender Singh

• Abdu Rozik

• Malvika Sharma

• Palak Tiwari

• Amrita Puri

Speaking about the details of this movie, it is directed by Farhad Samji and bankrolled by Salman Khan under his home banner Salman Khan Productions and it promised to have a complete meal with Action, Comedy, Drama, Romance and Emotions elements in the movie!

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ka Jaan will hit the big screens on 21st April, 2023!