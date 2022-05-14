John Abraham's Attack Part 1 Gets An OTT Release Date

Bollywood's ace actor John Abraham's Attack Part 1 movie was released last month and bagged a decent status at the box office. Off late, the makers dropped the OTT release date and treated all the fans of this action hero…



John Abraham shared the motion poster of this movie on his Instagram… Take a look!

John looked amazing in the poster holding the rifles… He also wrote, "India's first ever super-soldier is now raring to go! The world digital premiere of #Attack comes out on the 27th of May, only on #ZEE5! #AttackOnZEE5 #Attack #ZEE5".

Speaking about the movie director Lakshya Raj Anand said, "Witness our film Attack's second innings on India's homegrown OTT platform, ZEE5. India's first super soldier is a film made with a lot of heart, blood, sweat and tears and we hope our efforts reach more and more people via its digital premiere and entertain them thoroughly. Get ready to Attack".

John also spoke on this special occasion and said, "Attack' is and always will be special to me as it is a one-of-a-kind film presenting India's first super soldier. It is an authentic story from our homeland and at par with the globe's best action films. I am glad that we have ZEE5's support in making this film reach action lovers across the world".

Attack part one has glam dolls Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh in the lead roles. Even Ratna Pathak Shah and Prakash Raj also essayed important roles in this movie. The movie is made based on a hostage crisis plot that is inspired by true events. Attack movie is directed by Lakshya Raj Anand and is produced by Jayantilal Gada, John Abraham and Ajay Kapoor under the Pen Marudhar Entertainment banner.

Attack part 1 movie was released on 1st April, 2022 in the theatres!