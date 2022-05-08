Kajal Aggarwal Pens A Sweet Note On The Occasion Of The Mother's Day Sharing A Glimpse Her Little Son Neil

Tollywood's ace actress Kajal Aggarwal and her husband Gautam Kitchlu are blessed with their little son Neil on 19th April, 2022. Today being Mother's Day, Kajal shared a beautiful pic of her son on her Instagram page and treated all her fans on this special day…



In this pic, Kajal Aggarwal is seen all happy holding her little son Neil. Both looked great and Kajal also penned a sweet note about her little one on this special day… "Dearest Neil,

My first.

I want you to know how precious you are and always will be to me. The moment I held you in my arms, held your tiny little hand in mine, felt your warm breath and saw your beautiful eyes, I knew I was in love forever. You are my first child. My first son. My first everything, really. In the years to come, I will try my best to teach you, but you have already taught me infinite amounts. You have taught me what it is to be a mother. You have taught me to be selfless. Pure love. You have taught me that it is possible to have a piece of my heart outside of my body.

And it's such a scary thing, but more than that, it's beautiful.

And I still have so much to learn.

Thank you for being the one with whom I get to experience all of these firsts. There is no one else who could have done it. God chose you, my little prince.

I pray that you grow up strong and sweet and that you have a heart for others. I pray that you never let this world dull your bright and lovely personality. I pray that you are courageous and kind and generous and patient. I already see so much of this in you, and it makes me so proud to call you mine!

You are my sun, my moon, and all my stars, little one. Don't you ever forget that."

