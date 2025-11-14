Kajol pens a funny note on Children’s Day: ‘That is a lot of work’

Mumbai: Bollywood star Kajol, on account of Children’s Day on the 14th of November, took to her social media account to share a beautiful yet funny post.

Sharing a picture each with her children – son Yug and daughter Nysa Devgn, Kajol penned an adorable caption. She wrote, “It’s Children’s Day, and today I can say that ‘that is a lot of work’, but when it goes well, it’s the best feeling in the world… Here’s to all kids today and to all those amazing parents who love them… Can we just shrink them after 8pm, pls?”

For the uninitiated, Kajol is blessed with two children, a daughter Nysa who is in her early 20s and a son Yug who is in his teenage years. Recently, in the latest episode of “Two Much with Kajol & Twinkle”, a talk show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, filmmaker Farah Khan, had joined the duo for a candid conversation. She revealed an inspiring anecdote about Kajol’s incredible dedication — and how the actress returned to the film set just a month after giving birth.

The filmmaker and choreographer shared that Kajol had already given birth at the time of shooting a song for Kal Ho Naa Ho, where she appeared in a cameo for the song. She added that she had to design the choreography carefully to suit the situation and recalled, “Kajol had just given birth. And then you only shot like this — I had to give her a step above the tummy. She literally came back to shoot within a month after giving birth. That’s amazing.”

Farah went on to praise Kajol’s dedication, revealing that the actress returned to the set barely a month after delivering her baby, calling it truly amazing. For the uninitiated, Kajol had once reflected on one of the most challenging phases of her life. In an earlier interview, the actress revealed that she was pregnant during the filming of “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham”.

However, around the time of the film’s release, she suffered a miscarriage. She further shared that she endured another miscarriage later on, describing that period as one of the most painful and emotionally testing times in her life.