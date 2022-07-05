'Kangan Ruby' Song From Akshay Kumar And Bhumi Pednekar's Raksha Bandhan Is Out

Bollywood's most-busiest actor Akshay Kumar not only best fits the role in action and comedy movies, but he excels in family drama's too. He is all set to showcase the lovely bond between the brother and sisters with his upcoming movie Raksha Bandhan… Being the brother of 4 sisters, he does his best to keep them happy and fulfil their basic needs hailing from a middle-class family. Bhumi Pednekar will be seen as the lead actress in this movie and falls for Akshay Kumar. As the movie is all set to release on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in August, the makers are treating the netizens by dropping frequent updates from the movie. Off late, they unveiled the peppy video of the "Kangan Ruby…" song and showcased a cute banter between the lead pair.

Akshay and Bhumi shared the "Kangan Ruby…" video song on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

The song is all a peppy one and makes us witness a wedding celebration! Akshay and Bhumi indulge in cute banter and tease each other with this song while he also dreams of his sisters wearing the bridal attires. Ace singer Himesh Reshammiya crooned it perfectly and also tuned it in a peppy way. Irshad Kamil's lyrics are lovely and took the song to the next level!

Sharing the song, Akshay also wrote, "Hawa mein ghula hai pyaar ka rang, ruby wale kangan ke sang! #KanganRuby is out, tune in now. #ReturnToFeelings RakshaBandhan11August @aanandlrai @bhumipednekar #HimanshuSharma @kanika.d @realhimesh @kamil_irshad_official @vijayganguly @sadiaakhateeb @deepikapoo @smrithisrikanth @sahejmeen #AlkaHiranandani @cypplofficial #CapeOfGoodFilms @zeestudiosofficial @zeemusiccompany @vbfilmwala".

Coming to the plot of the movie, it showcases the love, bonding and attachment of a brother and sisters. Akshay Kumar will essay the role of brother and Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna, Sadia Khateeb and Smrithi Srikanth will be seen as his sisters. Akshay faces problems in fulfilling the needs of his family as he owns a small chat shop. He also faces trouble in finding good matches for them and also promises to marry Bhumi only after he sends his sisters to their in-laws' houses!

Raksha Bandhan movie is directed by Anand L Rai and is produced by the Aanand L. Rai, Alka Hiranandani under the Zee Studios, Colour Yellow Productions and Cape of Good Films banners. This movie has Bhumi Pednekar as the lead actress and it will be her union with Akshay after Toilet: Ek Prem Katha movie.

Raksha Bandhan movie is all set to hit the big screens on 11th August, 2022 on the occasion of this auspicious festival!