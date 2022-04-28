Kangana Ranaut And Arjun Rampal’s Dhaakad Trailer Will Be Out On This Date

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actors Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal are all set to treat the movie buffs with their upcoming action thriller Dhaakad turning into agent Agni and Rudraveer. As the release date is nearing, the makers dropped the trailer release date announcement and also shared a new poster showcasing the two lead actors of this movie.

Kangana Ranaut and Arjun Rampal also shared the trailer release poster and treated all their fans and netizens… Take a look!

In this poster, Kangana aka agent Agni is seen holding the rifle and looked modish in complete black attire. Her attitude and black goggles along with Arjun Rampal's cruel smile and rural background made the poster worth watching.

Kangana also revealed the trailer release date jotting down, "Tornado meets volcano @rampal72 #dhaakad".

Even Arjun Rampal also shared the same poster and wrote, "A havoc is in the making because that's what happens when a tornado meets a volcano. This face-off is going to be fierce! Whose side would you pick?#DhaakadTrailer out tomorrow. Catch Agent Agni and Rudraveer in action in theatres on 20th May 2022. #AgniAaRahiHai #DhaakadPoster #Dhaakad #DhaakadTrailerOutTomorrow".

Well, Dhaakad is a multi-lingual movie and will be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu & Malayalam languages. Along with Kangana, even Bollywood's versatile actor Arjun Rampal is also portraying an important role in this action thriller. Dhaakad movie is being helmed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and is bankrolled Deepak Mukut and Sohel Maklai and Hunar Mukut under the Sohel Maklai Productions and Asylum Films Official banners. This movie also has Divya Dutta as Rohini and Saswata Chatterjee as Handler. Even Sharib Hashmi is also roped in to play a prominent role in this movie.

So, Dhaakad will now be released in the theatres on 20th May, 2022!