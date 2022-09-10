Kangana Ranaut Declares Ranbir And Alia’s Brahmastra As A Disaster

It is all known that Karan Johar and Ayan Mukerji's prestigious movie Brahmastra: Part One is receiving mixed reviews but running successfully in the theatres till now. On the other hand, Bollywood's ace actress Kangana once again targeted the ace filmmaker Karan and stated the movie as a disaster.

She dropped a few pics and screenshots of reviews and tweets on her Instagram Stories… Take a look!

Kangana started off by posting a fan post of Brahmastra review and lashes out Karan Johar and doled out that the production house had to sell itself to fund the movie…













































































"This is what happens when you try to sell a lie, @karanjohar in every show forces people to call @aliabhatt and Ranbir best actors and @ayan_mukerji a genius…slowly he started to believe this lie…what else explains the 600 crore budget of this film to a director who never made a good enough film in his life…Fox studio in India had to sell itself to fund this film…How many more studios will be closed because of these clowns?"

Kangana also shared a screenshot of a media post that reads,









































































"Their groupism is coming to bite them now…Wedding to baby PR controlled the media, jailed KRK, bought reviews, bought tickets…they can do everything dishonest but can't make a good honest film…".

Kangana also said that Ayan Mukerji also took 12 years to make this movie…













































































This post reads, "Everyone who called Ayan Mukerji a genius should be jailed immediately… He took 12 years to make this film, he replaced 14 DOP's he shot for more than 400 days for this film and changed 85 ADs and burnt 600 crores to ashes. Also tried to exploit religious sentiments by changing the film name from Jalaluddin Rumi to Shiva last minute, because of Bahubali success…. Such opportunists, such creativity deprived people, success starved greedy people if called geniuses then it's not manipulation but a well thought of strategy to call din ko raat and raat ko din…".

She also targeted Karan Johar and wrote,









































































"People like Karan Johar should be questioned for their conduct. He is more interested in everyone's sex life than in his film scripts. He self admittedly buys reviews, stars, and fake collection numbers and tickets. This time around he tried to ride Hinduism and the south wave. They will do everything but not hire competent writers, directors, actors, and other talents… why not in the first place hire those they went begging to fix this disaster called Brahmastra."

Finally, she shared another screenshot of a tweet and was worried of financiers…









































































This post reads, "Today we don't have a single international studio left in the country we can pitch our films to, movie mafia takes over their system and sucks them dry, they cease to exist as soon as they open… how do we make movies when there are no studios left, only traditional financiers and individual producers those too far and few…".

Going with the details of Brahmastra movie, it shows Ranbir Kapoor aka Shiva who essayed the role of a next-to-door boy is unaware of his supernatural powers. He falls in love with Alia aka Isha and then gets to know about his mission to protect the world through Amitabh Bachchan who is seen as 'Guru'. Shiva holds the power of 'Agni' while Nagarjuna aka Aniket holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Coming to Mouni Roy, she is the main antagonist and is introduced as 'Junoon' who aims to capture the world with her dark powers.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format'. Brahmastra Part One: Shiva was released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

This Ayan Mukerji directorial is produced by Karan Johar under the Fox Star Studios, Dharma Productions, Prime Focus and Starlight Pictures. It is planned to be a trilogy and the first part 'Brahmastra: Shiva' showcased the story of Shiva and Isha!