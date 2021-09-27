Kangana Ranaut Says Gaining 20 Kg For Thalaivii Messed Up Her Body

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut mesmerized all the movie buffs in her latest movie Thalaivi. She stepped into the shoes of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and showcased a few glimpses of this ace actress cum politician's life story! She worked hard for this movie and also gained 20 kg weight! Off late, Kangana took to her Instagram and shared the collage of now and then pics stating that weight gain left permanent stretch marks on her body!



In this post, Kangana dropped a collage of now and then pics. One is from the Thalaivii movie and the second one is the latest pic. We can clearly witness the difference! Stating that she gained 20 kg for her role, she wrote, "Gaining 20 kgs in 6 months and loosing it all within 6 months that too in my thirties messed up many things in my body… I also have permanent stretch marks as well but art comes to life with a price and more often than not price is the artist him/herself ❤️#thalaivii".

'Thaliavii' is directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. It also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

Thalaivii is the biopic of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa. Kangana stepped into the shoes of the ace actress turned Chief Minister and showcased the ups and downs of her life. Well, the movie is released in theatres on 10th September, 2021. It received an amazing response from the audience and stood as the best movie of the season.

Well, the Thalaivii movie is also released on the OTT platform a couple of days back on Netflix… So, one can also watch the movie sitting at your home itself!