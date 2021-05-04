Kangana Ranaut Twitter Account Gets Permanently Suspended After Dropping Posts On West Bengal Elections

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kangana Ranaut always stays active on her Twitter page and responds to all the current issues and also shares her shoot pics and fashionable clicks too. Recently she dropped a few posts on the recently held West Bengal elections and thus, the Twitter management has suspended her account for making such comments on the social media platform.

Well, Kangana shared a pic of a rape victim from West Bengal lying in the pool of blood and also commented on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee amid the Assembly election results which were out on 2nd May, 2021.

















In this image, we can see that Kangana's Twitter page is suspended.

Kangana reacted to the violent incident that happened in the Purba Bardhaman district, where 4 people were killed in a clash between the TMC and the BJP parties. She urged Government to take the action on the culprits. She shared the video and wrote, "Distressed, beyond words, death of democracy important message for our government #BengalBurning #bengalviolence."

Well, a Twitter spokesperson doled out, "We've been clear that we will take strong enforcement action on behaviour that has the potential to lead to offline harm. The referenced account has been permanently suspended for repeated violations of Twitter Rules specifically our Hateful Conduct policy and Abusive Behaviour policy. We enforce the Twitter Rules judiciously and impartially for everyone on our service."

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in the Thalaivi movie which is the biopic of former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Jayalalithaa. The release date is postponed due to the Covid-19 surge. Along with this movie, she is also part of Dhaakad and Tejas movies. The sequel of the Manikarnika movie is also on the board. Well, she also started off her own production house recently and is all set to produce and small screen show soon.