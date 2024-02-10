Live
Kangana Ranaut unveils trailer of 'Razakar’
Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut recently unveiled the trailer of Yaata Satyanarayana's film 'Razakar: The Silent Genocide of Hyderabad'. Expressing her admiration for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Kangana called herself a "big fan" and shared glimpses from the trailer launch on Instagram.
Kangana, draped in a royal blue saree inspired by yesteryear actress Sadhna, expressed her goodwill gesture in unveiling the trailer for the media in Mumbai. The film focuses on the Razakars, a private militia that supported the despotic rule of the last Nizam of Hyderabad, Osman Ali Khan, and resisted the state's integration with the rest of India post-Independence.
The Razakars gained notoriety for their atrocities against Hindus in Nizam's dominions. The film, set to release in multiple languages, aims to depict the historical events surrounding Hyderabad's accession to the Indian Union and the resistance faced from the Razakars. The trailer launch marks Kangana Ranaut's appreciation for the film and her acknowledgement of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's pivotal role in the integration process.