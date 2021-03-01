Kangana Ranaut Visits Her Partially Demolished Office In Mumbai And Says Her ‘Heart Broke’ Once Again

Bollywood ace actress Kangana Ranaut who always stays active on social media once again dropped the images of her demolished office which is located in Mumbai… She also said that, her 'Heart' broke once again… She took to her Twitter and dropped the images. As Kangana's birthday is on 23rd March, 2021, she already started the celebrations and treated her fans dropping her childhood pic…

I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office,I wasn't ready and my heart broke again. pic.twitter.com/mPfuCcmxOt — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 1, 2021





This post reads, "I have been conducting meetings at my house, today Aksht Ranaut who founded Manikarnika Films with me also single handedly handling all 700 cases filed on me, insisted that today I attend important meeting regarding Emergency at the office,I wasn't ready and my heart broke again."

This post also includes the pics of partially demolished office in Mumbai… The first two are the pics from the office, while the third one is a stylish pic of her. This 'Queen' actress looked stunning in a full-sleeved yellow floral printed gown.

Off late, Kangana also shared a rare pic of childhood along with her sister and treated her fans with throwback memories on the occasion of her birthday month…





My birthday month,growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn't mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won't be a big burden,they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time 1/2 pic.twitter.com/lBQPcixg1E — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 1, 2021





Along with her childhood pic, this post also reads, "My birthday month,growing up grannies told stories that after a sister another girl child birth disappointed everyone but they didn't mind much cos I was very beautiful and marrying me off won't be a big burden,they all laughed at anecdotes but it pierced my heart every-time ½".





There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world,extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful ❤️2/2 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 1, 2021





The post further reads, "There are studies, researches, books to back this fact that in the history of the world,extraordinary people who gained enormous success /did legendary things are those who were rejected/devalued either by the societies or families. So obstacles and hardships are meaningful".

Speaking about Kangana's work front, she will be next seen in 'Thalaivi' and 'Tejas' movies… actress Kangana Ranaut is playing the titular role in this biopic. She will be stepping into the shoes of Tamil Nadu's former Chief Minister Jayalalitha. 'Thaliavi' is being directed by Vijay and is produced by Vishnu Vardhan Induri and Shaailesh R Singh under Vibri Motion Pictures and Karma Media & Entertainment banners. This is a tri-lingual movie being shot in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. Thalaivi movie also comprises of star cast which includes Arvind Swami as MGR, Priyamani as Shasikala and Prakash Raj as Karunanidhi.

Thalaivi movie will hit the big screens on 23rd April, 2021…

In the Tejas movie, Kangana will play the titular role and essay the role of a fierce fighter pilot. This movie will deal with the historical decision of the Indian Government where women became part of the country's defence forces in 2016.