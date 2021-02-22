Kangana Ranaut Was A Rebel Right From Her Childhood

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut who is always in the news for some reason or the other has revealed an incident about how she went to attack her father during her younger days. The actress who has made a series of tweets has recapitulated her tiff with her father during earlier days!

The Manikarnika actress has stated that she had this rebel attitude right from her younger days. She has also revealed on social media how she used to behave during her school days. The actress, who left her home and hearth at the age of 15, proudly says that she is a Baaghi Rajput woman and states that she used to form gangs and fight with people during her school days. "This temperament of mine got further strengthened after I earned name, fame, and money," says Kangana Ranaut.

The actress stated that she had to attack her father when she was forced to choose a profession. "My father wanted me to become a doctor. He wanted to get me admitted into a very good school, but I was not for it. For this reason he came to beat me. This is when I warned him that I would hit back if he beats me. Our relationship ended on that day. I realised that I crossed my limits. That incident changed my perspective towards life. You can understand from this incident that I can go to any extent for the sake of freedom. Nobody can keep me in a cage," Kangana stated, while further adding, "The industry people think that the name and fame has intoxicated me. They think they can control me. After my success, my voice changed. This is one of the influential voices of the country. I have kept the people who wanted to control me under control."

Kangana Ranaut says when she was roaming in Bombay at the age of 16, she was caught by underworld mafia. Kangana earlier had stated this fact in a video. "They wanted to sell me to Saudi Arabian kings. One person abused me sexually and mentally after imprisoning me," narrated Kangana about her ordeal.

Hence Kangana Ranaut's path to success was not a cake walk. The actress who has won two National Awards is undoubtedly a talented actress. She has realised her dreams after a lot of hardships. When she was loitering on the streets of Bombay without food, nobody including her father rendered her any help, she says. Kangana has revealed these details on her twitter.