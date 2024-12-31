Kapil Sharma Drunk and Slapped by KRK's Security Guard in Mumbai: Shocking Claims Revealed

A dramatic new revelation has emerged surrounding comedian Kapil Sharma and social media personality Kamaal R Khan (KRK). Following Mika Singh's recent comments about an altercation at KRK's Mumbai residence, KRK has shared his side of the story, making some startling claims.

According to KRK, both Kapil Sharma and Mika Singh were reportedly drunk when they arrived at his home in Mumbai. The two, seemingly upset with KRK, attempted to gain entry into his house but were stopped by the security guard. KRK stated that the duo insisted on meeting him, even after being denied entry, and began creating a scene outside his residence.

In a video posted on his YouTube channel, KRK recounted the incident, saying, "Mika Singh claimed that Kapil and he misbehaved at my house. However, in reality, both were drunk that night. They came to my house and asked the security guard to let them meet me, but he refused. Instead, they started taking pictures outside and insisted on meeting me."

KRK further added, "Since they were drunk and refused to leave, my security guards had to slap them and throw them out." He explained that after this incident, Kapil Sharma tweeted about it, and he reacted to those tweets the following morning.

Interestingly, KRK mentioned that the next day, Mika Singh apologized to him. "Mika and I are neighbors, so I went to his house and had a word with him. I warned him not to repeat such behavior, and he later apologized," KRK said.

In a separate interview with The Lallantop, Mika Singh had recalled the incident from around 2012-2013, claiming Kapil Sharma was deeply upset with KRK. Mika said Kapil wanted to confront KRK and physically harm him. "Kapil was furious with KRK and wanted me to take him to KRK's house to beat him up. We went there at around 4-5 am, but KRK wasn’t home. His staff came out, and Kapil ended up breaking glasses and creating a ruckus," Mika shared.

These shocking revelations have now sparked a fresh wave of attention regarding the ongoing tensions between Kapil Sharma and KRK.