Karan Johar Dropped A Cryptic Post On Punctuality And Drops A Long Note

Bollywood’s ace filmmaker cum producer Karan Johar always stays active on social media. He keeps on sharing his cute kid’s pics and videos along with dropping the updates of his upcoming movies. Off late, he shared a cryptic post about ‘Punctuality’ on his Instagram page…

Along with sharing the ‘Punctuality’ poster, he also wrote, “So…. The wonderful thing about Punctuality is that it doesn’t require a natural talent , a degree or even a parental or an employers sanction…. It’s NOT an art form that we inherit through generations …. It’s simple basic manners….respect for other people’s time and therefore respecting them as well…. Pure unadulterated respect…



Landing up 15 minutes late without a murmur of an apology or an overcompensating happy visage reeks of entitlement and defensiveness …. Messaging “ on my way “…. Doesn’t get you off the hook either…. “On my way “…. So ??? You are meant to be … you ain’t doing me any favours honey! And you sending me this message sans details is as ambiguous as a Nolan film… Then the worst! “ oh… I forgot!!!! “ why MR president ???? Running a country that keeps you so busy ??? Then the ever poplar one …” too much traffic “ …. Do you live in New Zealand??? No this is INDIA…. Check the populations status baby! We are densely populated…. So here’s what you do…… LEAVE EARLY!!!!! The very very worst one is when they don’t show up and don’t even send a message with a grovelling apology! This last sect of time offenders must me struck off your list forever …..#saynototardy”.

At present Karan Johar is busy with a handful of movies. He also directed Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani movie after seven long years. As a producer, he is helming Bedhadak, Siddharth Malhotra’s Yodha and Singham Again movies.