Karan Johar Drops An Emotional Note And Pays Tribute To His Late Father Yash Johar

Bollywood's ace filmmaker Karan Johar has paid an emotional tribute to his late father Yash Johar on the occasion of 'Dharma Productions' completing 40 years. The first production venture of this banner was 'Dostana' movie which had Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Zeenat Aman in the lead roles.





Karan Johar took to his Instagram page and dropped a heartfelt note and turned emotional reminiscing his father on this special day…





Karan shared a throwback pic with his father Yash Johar and reminisced him on this special occasion. He wrote, "40 years ago on this date you released your first film DOSTANA and thus began a company that was so close to your heart....all your tremendous karma is in every sunshine ray of @dharmamovies ....all we have done is bask in the glory of your goodwill.... we stand tall because of your teachings and pray everyday that you are proud of all of us Papa! Dharma is a result of so many of us who strive everyday to spread cheer at the movies...we miss you ...but we feel your hand on our head and that gives us the courage to combat and to create ....I love you so much Papa...❤️"



This post garnered many views and Bollywood celebrities like Ekta Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Riddhima Kapoor, Angad Bedi, Sophie Choudry, Zoya Akhtar, Sanjay Kapoor, Punit Malhotra, Soni Razdan and a few others reminisced Bollywood's ace filmmaker Yash Johar and dropped their words in the comments section.

Even the Dharma Productions official Twitter page has the poster of 'Dostana' movie… They added #40YearsOfDostana hashtag to the post…









Amitabh Bachchan, Shatrughan Sinha and Zeenat Aman are seen in the poster.