Kareena Kapoor And Shilpa Shetty Share The Pics Of Their Little Ones On The Occasion Of Gala Holi Festival

Today being the special 'Holi' festival, all of them might be busy in celebrating the colourful festival with much joy!!! Even our dear Bollywood stars also celebrated this festival with all their family members and had loads and loads of fun. Kareena Kapoor, Neha Dhupia and Shilpa Shetty shared the pics of their little ones on their Instagram pages and created a buzz on social media.

Kareena Kapoor

In this pic, cute Taimur is completely drenched in colours. He is seen posing with a rock star attitude and looked awesome with his naughty expression! Kareena also wrote, "Stay safe people ❤️ Happy Holi from me".

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty shared a few pics from her Holi celebrations… Little Samisha Shetty grabbed the eyeballs and looked cute along with her parents. The first pic showcases the lovely family of Raj Kundra along with his wife and cute kids. The next one has Raj Kundra's father and mother too. Even the last one is the cute family pic where all of them are drenched in colours. Shilpa also wrote, "Happpppyyyyyy Holiiiiii to all my instafam from all of us".

Arjun Rampal

Along with a beautiful pic along with his dear wife and little one, Arjun also wrote, "आपसबकोहोलीकीशुभकामनाएँ। 🎉🎊🌈🇮🇳Happy Holi. Stay home, stay safe. #happyholi".

Neha Dhupia

Little Mehr is all happy applying colours to her dad and mom… "#happyholi ... love ❤️ and laughter from ours to yours".

Madhuri Dixit Nene

Madhuri extended her Holi wishes to her fans jotting down, "This year is different so join me to celebrate the festive joy virtually by sharing your throwback Holi pictures. Here's mine 😋 Happy Holi, everyone! #VirtualHoliWithMD."

Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt is seen along with his family… All four of them are drenched in colours. "Keep the celebrations at home this year for the safety of your loved ones.

Wishing you all a very Happy Holi".

Richa Chadha

"Happy Holi. Play with organic colours. Be safe. Corona is not over yet ! May your life be colourful this year @alifazal9".

Shraddha Kapoor

















Happy Holi guys… Have fun and a blast on this special day!!!