Kareena Kapoor Drops Candid Pics With Her Dear Friend Reena Pillai Remembering Their Journey Over Years

Yes… Some friendships don't need definitions!!! Even our dear Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor feels the same… She dropped a couple of candid pics on her Instagram page and shared her bestie's Reena Pillai Gupta images remembering their journey over the years.

The first one is the throwback pic, where Kareena is posing with her dear friend Reena Pillai holding a cuppa… Coming to the second one, Kareena and her friend are seen posing to cams along with their dear children Taimur and Ranvir standing beside a picturesque river.



Kareena also added a few words and defined her friendship doling out it doesn't need definition… It will be embedded forever!!!

Well, this lockdown period has made all of us sit at home!!! Even Kareena is tired of staying at home. She took her Insta page recently and shared the B-Town famous 'Girl Gang'…

In this pic, Kareena is seen posing with Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amruta Arora and Mallika Bhatt. All of them sported in red lips and showed off their close bond through this pic!!!

