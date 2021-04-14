Kareena Kapoor Says That Saif And Taimur Enjoy When They Are In Kitchen

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress and new mother Kareena Kapoor will soon be back to the small screen with a cooking show named 'Star Vs Food'. In this show, Kareena will be seen cooking a few yummy dishes under the guidance of a popular chef. Well, Bebo also gave a promotional interview and shared her thoughts about the show and also opened up about her husband Saif Ali Khan and elder son Taimur Ali Khan.

She said, Taimur and Saif enjoy their time in the kitchen and she will be assigned the task of playing music. "Taimur and Saif love it; they love being in the kitchen and I am kind of in charge of the music. They like to listen to nice jazz music".

Kareena also said Saif also did experiments in the kitchen during the lockdown period. "I think during the lockdown, everyone was kind of making banana bread, I didn't make banana bread, but Saif was really experimenting with a lot of food".

Pregnancy cravings are common and speaking about it Bebo said, "So, basically like through the pregnancy, I had, it was just like a constant craving for pizzas and pastas. It was just weird throughout, both my boys".

She concluded by saying, "Every time we sit at a table, I feel like we are one of those old Italian family, we are screaming. We are eating, drinking, laughing because food is something that should bring joy to you." When asked about three things before going to bed, she said, "A wine bottle, pajamas and Saif Ali Khan."

Bollywood's power couple Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are blessed with a baby boy in the wee hours of 21st February, 2021 at Breach Candy hospital.