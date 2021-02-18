Kareena Kapoor Sends Her Best Wishes To Newlyweds Dia Mirza And Vaibhav Rekhi

The intimate wedding of Bollywood actress Dia Mirza and her beau Vaibhav Rekhi has left the B-Town in high spirits. This couple has left all the audience in awe with their warm gesture and grandeur wedding attires. Off late, this power couple has sent a beautiful gift to mom-to-be Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan. Our 'Veere De Wedding' actress has dropped the image of this surprise gift on her Instagram Stories and sent her best wishes to the newlyweds.

In this pic, we can witness a beautiful box which contains a sapling with an envelope on it. Kareena also wrote, "Congratulations beautiful, Dia and Vaibhav" and sent her best wishes to the couple.

Well, Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got hitched on 15th February, 2021 at their farmhouse in Mumbai. This was hush-hush wedding and thus only a few family members were present at the venue. Later, the couple posed to shutterbugs and also distributed sweets on their special day.

Dia has broke the gender stereotypes with her wedding… Generally, we witness a male 'Pandit' for making the couple follow the wedding rituals. But for this wedding, Dia has hired a lady 'Pandit' and stood as an inspiration to all her fans. She also doled out that there is also a big 'No' to Kanyadaan and Bidaai ritualsin their wedding.

Here are a few beautiful pics from their wedding…

Dia and Vaibhav are seen performing a wedding ritual… Sharing this pic, she also wrote, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us ❤️🙏🏻 #ThankYouPreeta #SunsetKeDiVaNe".

The beautiful couple are clicked during their 'Varmala' ceremony…

Dia and Vaibhav are seen in all smiles while taking the 'Saath Pehra'…

One more beautiful click from their 'Saath Pehra' ritual…

This is another awesome click from their wedding… Sharing this pic, Dia also wrote, "The garden where I have spent every morning for the past 19 years was an absolutely magical setting and the most intimate and perfect space for our simple and soulful ceremony! We are so proud to have been able to organise a completely sustainable ceremony without plastics or any waste. The materials used for the minimal decor we went for were completely biodegradable and natural.

The highest point for us was the Vedic ceremony conducted by a woman priest! I had never seen a woman performing a wedding ceremony until I attended my childhood friend Ananya's wedding a few years ago. Ananya's wedding gift to Vaibhav and me was to bring Sheela Atta who is her aunt and also a priestess, to perform the ceremony for us. She also painstakingly went through several hours of training to imbibe the essence of the scriptures so that she could assist Sheela Atta and translate the shlokas! It was such a privilege and a joy to be married this way! We do hope with all our heart that many more couples make this choice. For it is a woman's soul that contains love, wonder, benediction, magical energy, tenderness and deep empathy for all that lives. It is time for women to own their own agency, their divinity, their power and to redefine what is old and birth what is new. As Charles Bukowski said, "there is no lie in their fire." So what can be more uplifting and empowering than to see the sacred fire within a woman's heart and soul taking centre stage at a wedding? I am still overwhelmed by the magic of this one moment.

Also, we said NO to 'Kanyadaan' and 'Bidaai' change begins with choice doesn't it?".

With this post, Dia also made us know the most important things one should follow to protect the nature… There was no plastic and no waste, minimal décor which are completely bio-degradable… This beautiful actress broke the traditional stereotypes by saying 'No' to Kanyadaan and 'Bidaai' rituals…

Great going Dia… You are a true inspiration to all the people and made us know how to go with a sustainable wedding and say 'No' to plastic even in this grand wedding…