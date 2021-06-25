Kareena Kapoor Shares A Beautiful family Pic And Shows Us A Glimpse Of Her Sister Karisma Kapoor's Birthday Party

Today being Karisma Kapoor's 47th birthday, she had loads and loads of fun with her family on this special day. All her fans and co-stars along with her besties wished her through social media and showered all their love on her. Even Kareena Kapoor also wished her dear sister with a sweet post and also shared a beautiful party pic on her Instagram page.









In this pic, Karisma Kapoor is seen all happy and in all smiles! She is surrounded by all her friends and family members. Along with sharing this pic, Kareena also wrote, "Happy Birthday to the centre of our universe".

A couple of hours ago, Kareena shared a beautiful video wishing her dear sister. She also penned a sweet note and showed off her love towards her sister!









Right from their childhood pics to the latest ones, Kareena collated all the wonderful ones in this video and wished her dear sister. She also wrote, "Happy Birthday to the bravest, strongest, and the most precious woman I know... my sister, my best friend, my second mother and the centre of our family... Chinese food tastes even better when we eat it together. I love you like no one else... I also do wonder sometimes who the older sister is but that is the best part of having one... My lolo#MyLoloIsTheBestest #HappyBirthdayLolo".

Even Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and a few other besties of Karisma Kapoor wished her with all their lovely social media posts.









Amrita shared a throwback pic from their cool party and wrote, "Happy birthday my darling @therealkarismakapoor ! May you always shine and be as lovely as a beautiful vintage wine. #famjam #onlylove love you". All four beautiful ladies are seen enjoying the party to the core and posed to cams with all smiles!

Happy Birthday Karisma Kapoor…