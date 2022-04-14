Kartik Aaryan And Kiara Ali Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Teaser Is Out

Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan is all set to entertain his fans and movie buffs with his upcoming movie Bhool Bhulaiyaa along with his lead actress Kiara Ali Advani. The shooting of this movie started a couple of years ago but it took almost 2 years due to Covid-19 and various other reasons. Off late, the makers dropped the teaser of this horror movie and treated the fans of these young actors…



Going with the teaser, it starts off with a beautiful song but when the door opens, the ghost makes us go aww… Then our dear handsome Kartik enters the scene as a baba and looked handsome in the cool avatar. The teaser raised the expectations on the movie and gave us a glimpse of this horror-comedy entertainer. He will be seen as Rooh Baba and is all set to deal with Majulika the ghost!

Sharing the teaser, Kartik also wrote, "Rooh Baba is coming Beware Manjulika!"

Kiara Ali Adavani also shared the teaser and also unveiled the release date of this movie… "The haunted haveli is all set to reopen its doors! Are you ready? Teaser out now! #BhoolBhulaiyaa2 releasing in cinemas on 20th May, 2022!"

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Murad Khetani, Anjum Khetani and Krishan Kumar under the T-Series and Cine 1 Studios banners. This movie has Sanjay Mishra, Rajpal Yadav, Milind Gunaji, Rajesh Sharma in important roles while Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Ali Advani and Tabu are the lead actors.

This movie will hit the big screens on 20th May, 2022!

This movie is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake to the Telugu movie Chandramukhi. This horror movie's sequel has many expectations on it and as said earlier the two songs from the movie will be remade and Tabu will shake the leg for one of them.