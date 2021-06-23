Kartik Aaryan Announces His Next Movie ‘Satyanarayan Ki Katha’

There are many rumours doing round in Bollywood about hero Kartik Aaryan. Many of his fans are worrying because he moved out of Karan Johar's movie and another film too. But putting an end to all the speculations, Kartik Aaryan is now teaming up with the ace producer Sajid Nadiadwala for the movie Satyanarayana Ki Katha.

Kartik shared the announcement teaser on his Instagram page and made all his happy with this great news! Take a look!

The movie name is revealed with beautiful and melodious background music in this video. Kartik also tagged the video jotting down, "A story close to my heart #SatyanarayanKiKatha. A special film with special people".

Well, speaking about this movie, Kartik doled out, "I have been wanting to work with Sajid sir for sometime now, I couldn't have asked for a better collaboration. I'm extremely happy that I am a part of Sajid Sir , Shareen and Kishor's vision. Satyanarayan Ki Katha is a musical love saga which brings together a powerhouse of people who are National award-winning names. It's also a first for me with Sameer Vidwans sir who has an astute sense of making sensitive topics highly entertaining."



He also added, "Honestly, I feel immense pressure and responsibility, since I am the only member in this team without a National award".



On the other hand, even the producer Sajid Nadiadwala said, "'Satyanarayan Ki Katha' has been a visionary project for me. We, at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment are excited to collaborate with Namah Pictures, national award-winning Director Sameer Vidwans and very talented Kartik Aaryan for this one. This will be our first time working with Kartik and he brings a new energy to the project, altogether. Satyanarayan Ki Katha makes for a script that calls for this perfect union and we are looking forward to bringing this ultimate love story to the audience".



Going with the crew, Satyanarayan Katha will be helmed by Sameer Vidwans who is a National Award winner. He bagged the prestigious award for a Marathi movie in the past. The movie will be bankrolled under the Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment banner.