Kartik Aaryan's Mourns For The Loss Of His Grandfather Sharing An Emotional Note

Bollywood's young actor Kartik Aaryan shared a throwback pic of his grandfather and mourned for his sudden demise. He shared this news on his Instagram page and penned an emotional note too.

In this pic, the little Kartik is seen with his maternal grandfather. He also wrote, "Hope I get your swag some day. RIP Naanu".



Bollywood actors like Bhumi Pednekar, Huma Qureshi, Anita Shroff and a few others mourned for the sudden demise of Kartik's grandfather and shared the RIP messages in the comments section!

Speaking about Kartik Aaryan's work front, he will be next seen in Dhamaka and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movies. 'Dhamaka' movie will be directed by Ram Madhvani who is known for his projects like Neerja and Aarya. It will be bankrolled by Ronnie Screwvala under the RSVP Movies banner. It is a story of a journalist who will work for a TV channel and cover the live events of the terrorist attack that happened in Mumbai.

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 movie is helmed by Aneez Bazmee and is produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. It also has a star cast of Tabu, Kiara Advani and Rajpal Yadav. This movie is a sequel to the Bhool Bhulaiya which had Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in lead roles. This was a remake of the Telugu movie Chandramukhi.