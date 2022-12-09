Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal wish each other a 'Happy Anniversary'

Today marks Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's first wedding anniversary. The couple wed in the Sawai Madhopur district's Chauth ka Barwara town last year. Since then, Vicky and Katrina have been setting significant pair objectives, and their love story has left people in awe.



On their first anniversary, Katrina and Vicky posted some adorable unseen photos on Instagram along with the most loving sentiments. Vicky wrote in a letter to her husband, "Happy one year of marriage to us. I love you more than you can ever understand. Time flies... but it flies in the most wonderful way with you, my love."

Don't miss the funny reel with Vicky caught in his natural element dancing, as Katrina also wished Vicky. "My Ray of Light Happy One Year........," Katrina wrote.

It was rumored that the pair would be spending their anniversary in the Maldives. Vicky is currently engaged with promotions because his film, "Govinda Naam Mera," will be released next week. Now, Vijay Sethupati and Katrina are filming "Merry Christmas" together.