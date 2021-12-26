Katrina Kaif’s Brother Sebastien Laurent Michel Treat Fans By The Sharing The Special Wedding Pics

It is all known that Bollywood's lovebirds Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal tied a knot earlier this month at Barwara Fort, Rajasthan. The gala wedding was attended by a few close family members and a couple of Bollywood celebs. Well, the couple treated the fans by sharing the wedding, mehndi and haldi pics on their Instagram pages. Off late, Katrina's brother Sebastien shared a few more pics from their wedding festivities and created noise in social media…



In this pic, Sebastien is seen along with his niece dressed up in all traditional Indian wear. They posed to cams in all smiles and he also wrote, "My niece is literally the cutest thing in the whole goddam world. Creative and smart..couldn't be a prouder uncle if I tried".

Sebastian posed along with his cousin in this pic and sported in black designer wear!

Even Vicky's family members also shared the wedding pics on their Instagram pages… Take a look!

In this pic, Vicky's face is all smeared with Haldi and he posed with all his cousins!

Here are a few more pics from Vicky's wedding… In the first pic, all his cousins posed to cams in all smiles. The third one showed B-Town power couple Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi posing with Vicky's cousins.

The wedding was all a gala event and organized from 7th December to 9th December, 2021. Even the Mehndi, Haldi and Sangeet functions were also held at the same venue before the wedding!