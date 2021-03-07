Katrina looks forward to 2021

With game nights, workout videos and fun with family and friends, Katrina Kaif's social media platform has been followed avidly by fans.

The actress recently spotted in PepsiCo India Slice's newly launched TVC which encourages consumers to take the 'Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty' challenge thereby reaffirming its position as the thickest and tastiest mango drink in India. The star talks about the shoot, her days in lockdown and what she's looking forward to in 2021.

Feeling to be back to work after months of lockdown

As much as I have learnt and grown internally during the lockdown I really did miss the hustle and bustle of my job.

While the lockdown was critical at that point, I made sure I spent quality time on things I rarely get to do, but now that work has gradually begun with all the necessary precautions, I cannot be happier. The joy of filming is irreplaceable.

Difference between shooting in a pre and in a post-Covid world

There is a difference as maintaining social distancing and various other precautionary norms are a must unlike before.

But all the sets I've been on have made sure that the crews' safety is a priority which makes it a very safe working place, giving us artists the creative liberty needed.

Trip to Maldives during pandemic

I actually made a trip to Maldives during the pandemic for the shoot of Slice's new 'Sabse Thick Sabse Tasty' campaign. I had mixed feeling when I was getting ready for the trip -- on one hand I was excited about the shoot post the lockdown and on the other hand, I was nervous about travelling in the 'new normal' and ensured I took all the right precautions, throughout the trip -- COVID tests, ensuring social distancing, using face masks.

Shooting in Maldives was such an exhilarating experience and it was one of the best shoots I had. 2021 is going to be very exciting

While 2020 has reminded me about the joys of little things, 2021 is a very exciting year for me as well. I'm thrilled about the work I'm doing and cannot wait to share it with the world.