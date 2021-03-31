Kiara Ali Advani Says She Got To Know About Sidharth Malhotra Through Shooting Of Shershaah

It is all known that Bollywood's ace actress Kiara Ali Advani is dating young hero Sidharth Malhotra. They have been a couple for a long time and they keep their love life a private issue not allowing the paps to click them.

Well, Kiara and Sidharth worked together for Shershaah movie which shows the life story of Kargil hero and ParamVir Chakra awardee, Indian army captain Vikram Batra. Sidharth is playing the titular role while Kiara is the lead actress essaying the role of Dimple Cheema.

In a recent interview, Kiara Ali Advani spoke about Sidharth Malhotra and doled out how she came to know better about him. "Sid, is someone I got to know really well through the shooting of Shershaah. He is someone who is intelligent when it comes to scripts and edits. He is focussed when it comes to his work."

Speaking about Shershaah movie, it is being directed by Vishnuvardhan and produced by Karan Johar, HirooYashJohar, Apoorva Mehta, ShabbirBoxwala, Ajay Shah and Himanshu Gandhi under Dharma Productions and Kaash Entertainment banners. It will hit the big screens on 2nd July, 2021.

Along with Kiara and Sidharth even Raj Arjun as Subedaar Raghunath Singh, Jaaved Jaffrey, Shiv Panditt, Manmeet Kaur, Himmanshoo A. Malhotra AnkitaGoraya, Rakesh Dubey, Pawan, Mir Sarwarand ShatafFigarwill be seen in other prominent roles. Another important feature of this movie is Sidharth Malhotra will be seen in a double role as Vikram and his identical twin brother Vishal too.