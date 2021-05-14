Kirti Kulhari's 'fantasy' comes true

Bollywood actress Kirti Kulhari's fantasy has finally come true, going by what she has shared on her social media on Thursday.



Kirti posted two clips on Instagram from her camping trip in Garhwal, Uttarakhand. The first video shows Kirti touring her camping area.

"My first camp site ever ... #day1 camp site ... #garhwal #uttarakhand," Kirti wrote as the caption.

The actress then gave a tour inside her tent and mentioned that her fantasy of sleeping under the stars has finally come true.

Kirti wrote on Thursday: "Sleeping in these little camping tents under the stars has been a fantasy forever... And finally it comes true.."

Kirti announced separation from Saahil Sehgal last month. On the work front, the actress will next be seen in the medical thriller web series "Human".



