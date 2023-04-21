Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Movie leaked Online on Movierulz and Tamilrockers

Salman Khan's much-anticipated movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan" has finally hit the box office today, serving as his special gift to fans on Eid. What makes this multi-starrer unique is that it brings together talented actors from both Bollywood and Television industry. Pooja Hegde plays the lead role, while Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Raghav Juyal, Bhumika Chawla, Venkatesh, and others will be seen in pivotal roles, making it a star-studded affair.

just hours after its release, it was leaked online by piracy sites. Written and directed by Chandru, film is now released Kabzaa leaked online on Movierulz, Tamilrockers and Tamilmv, Tamilgun, Tamilyogi Etc.. Salman khan's Film Kisi ka bhai kisi ki jaan is now available on the torrent site,



