Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Receives U/A Certificate with a Decent Runtime

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's upcoming movie "Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan," an official remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Veeram," is all set to release worldwide on April 21, 2023. The film features Pooja Hegde as the female lead opposite the star actor.

The latest update is that the movie has completed its censor formalities and has been certified with a U/A rating by the CBFC. The film's runtime is 144 minutes, which is appropriate for an action-packed entertainer.

"Tollywood" actors Victory Venkatesh, Jagapathi Babu, Bhumika Chawla, and Ram Charan (in a cameo role) play significant roles in the movie. Salman Khan Films has produced this project, with songs composed by Himesh Reshammiya, Ravi Basrur, Sukhbir Singh, Devi Sri Prasad, Sajid Khan, and Payal Dev. Amaal Mallik has composed the film's music, while Ravi Basrur has handled the background score.