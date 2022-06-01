KK's Family Pays Last Respect To Him At Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata

Popular Singer Krishnakumar Kunnath fondly called as KK is no more… He passed away in the night after performing at a live concert in Kolkata. He breathed his last at the age of 53 and is survived by two children. His family paid last respects to him and even West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata also paid last respects to singer KK at Rabindra Sadan in Kolkata. He was given a gun salute by Bengal Police too.

According to the sources, KK's funeral will be held tomorrow i.e on 2nd June, 2022 in Mumbai.

Even KK's college music teacher Sumitra Mohanty also mourned for the loss and turned emotional. She said, "It is very sad for a teacher to lose a student," she says, adding, "He was such a remarkable and talented student. I still remember his admission process. I was new to the college back then and had just formed a music society. His voice was so remarkable. He topped the list of ECA admissions in music, and he deserved it. I have always taken pride in saying that I found him through ECA admissions."

She also added, "He was a Western music singer, but I was trying to encourage my students that there is no divide between Indian and Western. I told him to listen to Indian music and be a part of it, which he did. Later on in life, he told me, 'Thank you for inducting me to this music, because this is now my bread and butter'."

She concluded by saying, "There was so much crowd around him and I was in the staff room. He came to meet me and hugged me, we chatted for a long time and it was so nice. When he was performing, I was there, listening to him but it was getting late, so I slipped away before his performance ended. I was told he was searching for me and said, 'Where is ma'am ? She is not here anymore, main itna kharab gaa raha tha kya?' It is heartbreaking to say goodbye to him, it is such a sad day for us, personally."

Udit Narayan also expressed his grief doling out, "Firstly I would like to say this is very sad. He was such a gentleman, and as a singer he had his own identity, his own voice. You can never say that he copied anyone, he was an original singer. In all these years, he loved his work, remained in his own world, and never harmed or hurt anyone. I still remember when I had sung for Veer-Zaara - 'Main Yahaan Hoon', when the music released, he had called to compliment me for the song. I was really happy".

He also added, "He had even called after hearing 'Kyun Kisi Ko' from Tere Naam. Despite being in the same field and still complimenting a colleague with so much love and respect is a big thing. He was a very different kind of person, very loveable, honest and beautiful singing. I have been really upset since yesterday, and I couldn't sleep well either. I just kept thinking about how people leave this world. It's really important that we be nice to each other and help each other in difficult times."

Salim Merchant also mourned for his loss and said, "We both were taking a flight to do a concert. He looked happy and positive, always had a smile on his face. He lived a very balanced and a healthy lifestyle, he didn't want to do more than four shows a month, and wanted to spend enough time with his family which he really valued. We worked on so many songs together, but I remember working with him on 'Aashayein'. He sang it so effortlessly, and was so nice in the studio, always had that shining voice which comes through in his personality".

He also added, "But one thing he told me, 'Salim, I want you to retain your voice in 'Aashayein' and he was very sure about it. He didn't want to sing it. That is KK, always very large hearted and very genuine. He is one of the nicest human beings I have met. We all know that he is a great singer, but as a human being he was one of the nicest. Most genuine, grounded with a very, very large heart. He is really going to be missed by everybody, the entire music fraternity mourns, but most importantly the world will really, really miss KK - the singer. His voice will always be with us, but gone too soon KK, my friend."

Vishal Bharadwaj also dropped an emotional post on his Twitter page…

Mera chhota Bhaiyaa. Hum saath aaye thay dilli se. Humara pehla break pehli film pehli kaamyaabi ek saath- MAACHIS (Chhodh aaye hum wo galiyan. He also sang the 2nd music in Lata ji's pani pani re) Anginat lamhe.. anginat yaadein.. Bepanah dard.. Bichhdey sabhee baari baari.. pic.twitter.com/gHrJHqpA9g — Vishal Bhardwaj (@VishalBhardwaj) June 1, 2022

Allu Arjun

Extremely saddened to learn about the untimely demise of KK ji . He sang memorable songs for me . He was loved by people across generations and languages. Condolences to the near & dear . Gone to soon 💔. Rest In Peace . #KK — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) June 1, 2022

