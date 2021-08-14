Konaseema people jostle for a selfie with Aamir Khan

Amalapuram: Fans of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan celebrated arrival of their hero in Konaseema area of East Godavari district on Friday. He was accorded a rousing reception by Konaseema people.

The Bollywood actor arrived here for shooting of his next movie 'Laal Singh Chaddha'. He had arrived in Kakinada late on Thursday. The film makers obtained permission from the district police to shoot the movie in Kakinada and Amalapuram divisions.

The presence of Hindi hero in remote Kodurupadu village of Amalapuram brought festive look to the area. He came there along with his troupe and equipment. People rushed to the village to take a glimpse of the superstar. Many waited for their turn for a selfie with the actor. People jostle for a photograph with Aamir Khan during his stay in the villag.