Kriti Sanon Remembers Being Publicly Yelled By Rude Choreographer During Her Modelling Days

Bollywood's glam doll Kriti Sanon always stays in touch with her fans being an avid social media user. Well, she also shares her experiences with the media houses every now and then. Off late, she spoke about a few incidents that happened during her modelling days.

She started off by saying, "When I did my first ramp show, I remember I messed up somewhere in the choreography and the choreographer was very rude to me. She screamed at me in front of some 20 models at the end of the show. Whenever someone scolds me, I can just start crying like this (snaps fingers)."

She also added, "So, I remember sitting in an auto and the moment I sat, I started crying. I went back home and I cried to my mother. My mother was like, 'I don't know if this profession is for you. I don't. You need to be emotionally way stronger, you need to be a thick-skinned person and you need to be a lot more confident than you are.' And I think confidence is something that I gained with time".

Speaking about Kriti Sanon's work front, she was last seen in Mimi. This movie turned into a blockbuster as it had a unique concept! She will be next seen in Hum Do Hamare Do, Bachchan Pandey, Bhediya and Adipurush movies.

She is in the best phase of her career and is all sharing the screen space with Baahubali Prabhas in the Adipurush movie. Adipurush will be made in 5 languages Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and Tamil. This movie is being bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar, Krishnan Kumar, Om Raut, Prasad Sutar and Rajesh Nair under T-series and Retrophiles banners. Kriti will be seen as Sita in the movie while Sunny will essay the role of Lakshman!

This magnum opus is all set to hit the big screens on August 11, 2022. Adipurush is expected to be one of the most expensive Indian films ever made and is based on the Hindu epic Ramayana. The mahurat shot and the formal Pooja ceremony was held on February 2, 2021 in Mumbai, India.