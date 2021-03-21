Kriti Sanon Says That 2020 Is The Worst Year Of Her Life

Bollywood's glam doll Kriti Sanon always stays active on social media and is now busy with a handful of prestigious projects. She grabbed a wonderful chance of sharing the screen space with Pan Indian actor Prabhas in his upcoming movie 'Aadipurush'. She will essay the role of 'Seeta' in this periodic movie. On the other hand, she will also be part of Varun Dhawan's horror movie 'Bhediya'. Off late, this ace actress spoke to the media and also opened up about why she was silent when discussions were going on regarding Sushant Singh's death. She also said that 2020 is probably the worst year of her life. "Honestly, 2020 is probably the worst year of my life. I would just delete the year had it been in my hands."

She added, "The year began with me being busy with film shoots, post which the lockdown was announced. I was glad that I was in the company of my parents through that phase. They were visiting me in Mumbai for a week, but they ended up staying for nearly a year due to the lockdown. It would have been tough to be alone at home. Back then, I shot a nice campaign to boost people's spirit and even did some media interactions. It is only later that I disconnected and was only active on social media."

It is also known that Kriti was attacked with the Covid-19 virus a couple of months back. She spoke her experience, "The toughest part of it was quarantining for 14 days in one room. It gets to you a lot more. I was fortunately at home when I tested positive. Thankfully, I had finished my film's schedule and I didn't fall ill in the middle of the shoot."

Well, Kriti is also a good writer, she also spoke a few words about this, "I actually started journaling in 2020. However, it was a different kind of journal, more of a gratitude journal. I realised that I wasn't enjoying that too much, so from January 1, I started a five-year journal to scribble whatever I want. It is a daily thing, where at the end of the day, I just take out two minutes and write whatever happened throughout the day, or I pen down my thoughts through that day. It will be interesting to look back next year and read what happened last year on a particular day. It's a nice way to record your memories."

Speaking about Sushant Singh's death, she doled out, "At one point, there was so much noise around that I didn't want to be a part of it. It reached a point where people stopped being sensitive, and there was too much negativity around. I didn't want to be a part of that negativity. I knew what I felt about the situation and I wanted to keep that to myself. I didn't feel the need to talk to anyone about anything that I was feeling. Also, what you want to say, you can always say it on social media. You can write and express yourself instead of talking out loud."