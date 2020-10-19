Kumkum Bhagya Actress Zarina Roshan Khan Aka Indu Dadi Dies Of Cardiac Arrest

Veteran actor Zarina Roshan Khan who essayed the role of Indu Dadi in Zee TV's popular daily soap Kumkum Bhagya died of cardiac arrest. This shocking news left small screen actors shocked and thus Shabir Ahluwalia Sriti Jha and a few other actors have paid emotional tributes and bid a final good bye through social media.

This 54-year-old actress was not only an actress but was also a stuntwoman in many films and then switched to the small screen. She was always lively in the sets and close to her co-actors.

Kumkum Bhagya lead actors Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha have paid tribute to Indu Dadi through their Instagram posts…

Shabir Ahluwalia





Shabir is seen clicking a selfie with his dadi and showering love by kissing her… He wrote, "Ye chand sa Roshan Chehera…"

Even Mrunal Thakur, Sarya, Kanchi Kaul, Ankit Mohan and a few others also left their comments and paid tributes…

Sriti Jha





The lady lead of Kumkum Bhagya serial also dropped a beautiful pic and also shared a dancing video of Indu Dadi…

Actor Anurag Sharma also reminisced Zarina ji and spoke the media, "The news is true and very shocking. She was a sweet lady, full of life. Even at this age, she was so energetic. I think she worked as a stunt woman at the beginning of her career and she was exactly like a fighter in real life. I shot with her last month and we had a good time. She was all fine, but suddenly this news came today in our group. I pray her soul rests in peace."

RIP Zarina ji…