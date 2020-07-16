Lootcase Trailer: The Hilarious Journey Of Missing Suitcase

Till now we have seen many dramas which revolve around money… Even we have witnessed the cop-thief dramas with intriguing action scenes. But the 'Lootcase' flick is all set to entertain the audience with all the hilarious scenes. It's all about a middle-class man Kunal Kemmu who suddenly turns rich as he finds the missing 'Suitcase' which is filled with myriads of Rs 2000 currency notes.

Here is the trailer of Lootcase movie… Have a look!

It's all a hilarious journey!!! The trailer starts off with middle-class man Kunal facing financial troubles but all of a sudden he finds a suitcase filled with currency notes. He brings it to home hoping to fulfil his dreams. But the cunning politician (Gajraj Rao) and honest Police Inspector Ranvir Shorey and don (Vijay Raaz) are back of the suitcase which suddenly goes missing. The trailer shows off a few hilarious scenes and comedy tracks making us go ROFL. Well, we need to wait and watch how the suitcase drama ends and will Kunal be caught or not…



Lootcase movie is going to be released on 31st July on Disney+ Hotstar. As the theatres are shut down due to the Covid-19 virus, many B-Town producers are eyeing on OTT platforms to release their movies.

Lootcase movie is directed by Rajesh Krishnan and is bankrolled by Fox Star Studios banner. Rasika Duggal is the female lead of the movie and Gajraj Rao, Ranvir Shorey and Vijay Raaz are playing pivotal roles.

We all need to wait for 31st July, as this hilarious drama will hit the small screens making us happily watch the movie sitting at our homes…